Mundy to play free gig on the streets of Waterford this weekend

Music fans are in for a treat as Waterford’s Summer in the City Festival returns this Saturday, June 1.

It’s back with a bang with an absolutely packed programme including 160 events taking place across five stages throughout the Summer months – and it’s all FREE!

A definite highlight of this year’s programme takes place on Saturday evening in The Apple Market as the legendary Mundy takes to the stage.

A man who needs no introduction, Mundy is a multi-platinum selling star of Irish music and the voice behind the hits ‘July’ and Galway Girl’; a suitably fantastic act to get this year’s festivities underway. Support act on the Apple Market stage will be from local rising star Becky Cody.

Summer in the City Festival is a free, summer-long outdoor music and arts festival that runs every weekend from June 1 to August 17. It is programmed by Central Arts with an eclectic range of music acts and family entertainment.

The festival is funded by Waterford Council and Waterford Viking Triangle and supported by The Reg, The Munster, Tully’s, Rapid Cabs, WLRFM and Waterford Cultural Quarter. For more info on the festival, check it out on social media.