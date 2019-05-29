Waterford to get just three new SNAs in 800 jobs rollout

Waterford will see just three new SNA jobs filled in the county between now and September as part of an 800-strong jobs rollout across the country.

Waterford's allocation of SNAs will increase from 332 to just 335, while counties like Wexford and Wicklow will get 23 and 34 new SNA posts respectively.

The news comes from the latest publication by The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) on the number of Special Needs Assistant (SNA) posts for the entire country. The NCSE released the data for 2019/2020 SNA posts which are due to take effect from this September in recent days.

The latest increases, which will bring the number of SNAs in the country's schools close to 16,000, were signed off on by Minister for Education Joe McHugh.

Under a new school inclusion model, the role of the SNA will broaden out from supporting care needs like toileting and feeding to speech, language and occupational assistance.