PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning Waterford home hits the market for €1.1m

This superb executive residence, designed and built with meticulous detail, has hit the market for €1.1 million.

The lodge-style home enjoys a private setting on the main Waterford to Tramore road enclosed by 10 acres of woodland with a separate detached two-bedroom mews house over the garage.

The main house boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and the latest in modern living with unique ceiling height windows and rear decking.

The beautifully modelled kitchen is fitted with granite countertops serviced by integrated Neff appliances. It offers beautiful and bright living areas throughout.



The property also boasts gardens and decking to the rear, offering private outdoor living spaces and all the serene beauty the Waterford countryside has to offer.