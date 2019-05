FINAL RESULTS: All the candidates elected in Waterford's local elections

All the votes have been counted in Waterford and 32 candidates have been elected across the six electoral areas. 66 candidates stood and fought the good fight in the hope of being elected.

BELOW ARE THE RESULTS:

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas LEA (5 seats):

Seanie Power (FG) ELECTED

Liam Brazil (FG) ELECTED

John O'Leary (FF) ELECTED

Ger Barron (LAB) ELECTED

Declan Clune (SF) ELECTED

Dungarvan LEA (6 seats):

Damien Geoghegan (FG) ELECTED

Tom Cronin (FF) ELECTED

Pat Nugent (FG) ELECTED

Conor McGuinness (SF) ELECTED

Seamus O'Donnell (IND) ELECTED

Thomas Phelan (LAB) ELECTED

Lismore LEA (3 seats):

John Pratt (LAB) ELECTED

James Tobin (FF) ELECTED

Declan Doocey (FG) ELECTED

Tramore-Waterford City West (6 seats):



Marc O Cathasaigh (GP) ELECTED

Joe Conway (IND) ELECTED

Joe Kelly (IND) ELECTED

Eamon Quinlan (FF) ELECTED

Jim Griffin (SF) ELECTED

Lola O'Sullivan (FG) ELECTED

Waterford City East LEA (6 seats):



Matt Shanahan (IND) ELECTED

Davy Daniels (IND) ELECTED

Adam Wyse ( FF) ELECTED

Eddie Mulligan (FF) ELECTED

Jody Power (GP) ELECTED

Pat Fitzgerald (SF) ELECTED

Waterford City South LEA (6 seats):

John Hearne (SF) ELECTED

Donal Barry (IND) ELECTED

John Cummins (FG) ELECTED

Jason Murphy (FF) ELECTED

Seamus Ryan (LAB) ELECTED

Breda Brennan (SF) ELECTED