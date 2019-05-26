AT A GLANCE: Who is likely to get elected in your area in the Waterford elections?

The first count in Waterford is well underway and the full tallies from Saturday give a clear picture of who is likely to be elected in each area.

A result from the first count in Waterford isn't due until the afternoon but these are the final tallies in Waterford's six electoral area.

Things are all but sewn up in Lismore, the new and small three-seat electoral area. John Pratt will top the poll by all accounts with a huge 31.5%, followed closely and quickly by James Tobin (28.1%) and Declan Doocey (23.5%), all of whom should be elected on the first count.

The other candidates, Louise Brierley of Sinn Féin and Lynne Glasscoe of the Green Party, are too far behind to figure.

FINAL TALLY IN LISMORE:

John Pratt (LAB) 31.5%

James Tobin (FF) 28.1%

Declan Doocey (FG) 23.5%



In Dungarvan, where six seats will be filled, Damien Geoghegan will top the poll, according to the tallies, on 18%. He'll comfortably be followed by Tom Cronin and Pat Nugent on 14.2% and 11.6% respectively.

The final three seats will be interesting but Conor McGuinness (8.2%) and Thomas Phelan (8.2%) look certainties, leaving a battle for the last seat.

Seamus O'Donnell is at 7.9% according to tallies but Ian Noctor of Fine Gael is dangerous at 6.7%, considering the likelihood of him getting huge transfer numbers from poll-topper Damien Geoghegan.

FINAL TALLY IN DUNGARVAN

Damien Geoghegan (FG) 18%

Tom Cronin (FF) 14.2%

Pat Nugent (FG) 11.6%

Conor McGuinness (SF) 8.7%

Thomas Phelan (LAB) 8.2%

Seamus O'Donnell (IND) 7.9%

Ian Noctor (FG) 6.7%

Joe O'Riordan (IND) 5.9%

Anne Marie Rossiter (FF) 5.8%

Siobhan Whelan (SF) 4.3%

Five seats are up for grabs in the Comeragh - Portlaw-Kilmacthomas area and with four all but sewn up, the battle is on for the final spot between sitting councillors Declan Clune and Ray Murphy.

Murphy should be helped by John O'Leary's transfer as the other Fianna Fáil candidate but Declan Clune has a headstart, having tallied at 9.8% compared to Murphy's 8.4%.

FINAL TALLY IN COMERAGH - PORTLAW-KILMACTHOMAS

Seanie Power (FG) 21.8%

Liam Brazil (FG) 18.8%

John O'Leary (FF) 14.3%

Ger Barron (LAB) 13.2%

Declan Clune (SF) 9.8%

Ray Murphy (FF) 8.4%

In the six-seat Tramore City West area, a mammoth battle is on for the final seat with less than 3% separating the sixth and eighth-placed candidates.

Joe Conway or Marc O Cathasaigh will top the poll, followed closely by Joe Kelly and Lola O'Sullivan. Eamon Quinlan is in a strong enough position to take the fifth seat.

Blaise Hannigan is in sixth but has a battle on to retain his seat. Leslie Hughes may be too far back but Jim Griffin could transfer well enough to overtake Hannigan.

FINAL TALLY IN TRAMORE CITY WEST:

Joe Conway (IND) 13.6%

Marc O Cathasaigh (GP) 13.3%

Joe Kelly (IND) 12.3%

Lola O'Sullivan (FG) 10.3%

Eamon Quinlan (FF) 10.3%

Blaise Hannigan (IND) 8.7%

Jim Griffin (SF) 7.4%

Leslie Hughes (SF) 5.8%

Una Dunphy (PBP) 4.1%

In Waterford City East, another six seats are down for decision. Five seats look safe with the Green wave continuing thanks to Jody Power who will likely take the fifth.

Just over 1% of the vote separates the next four candidates with the destination of surprise poll-topper Matt Shanahan's transfers up in the air.

Sharon Carey and Pat Fitzgerald would be the favourites but this could be a long one.

FINAL TALLY IN WATERFORD CITY EAST:

Matt Shanahan (IND) 19.2%

Davy Daniels (IND) 13.9%

Eddie Mulligan (FF) 11.1%

Adam Wyse (FF) 10.9%

Jody Power (GP) 9%

Sharon Carey (FG) 7.1%

Pat Fitzgerald (SF) 6.8%

Fiona Dowd (FG) 6.6%

Michael Doyle (SF) 6.3%

Lee Walsh (IND) 6%

Michael Garland (INP) 3%

In Waterford South, there is another even spread of votes in a battle for six seats. John Hearne will top the poll for Sinn Féin, followed in by John Cummins, Jason Murphy and Donal Darry.

Seamus Ryan looks strong enough to take the fifth seat but Cha O'Neill is in a real battle to keep his seat. Andrew Power, Breda Brennan (with the help of John Hearne's transfers) and the transfer-friendly Susan Gallagher for the Green Party could all surpass him.

Gallagher or Brennan look the most likely.

FINAL TALLY FOR WATERFORD SOUTH:

John Hearne (SF) 14.8%

John Cummins (FG) 11.3%

Jason Murphy (FF) 10.8%

Donal Barry (IND) 10.3%

Seamus Ryan (LAB) 8.5%

Cha O'Neill (IND) 6.9%

Andrew Power (IND) 6.3%

Susan Gallagher (GP) 6.2%

Breda Brennan (SF) 6.1%

Sean Reinhardt (IND) 5.3%

Stay up to date with minute-by-minute election coverage from Waterford on our dedicated live blog here.