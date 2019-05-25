Waterford Garda dies during off-duty operation

A Waterford Garda has died in a freak accident during an off-shore search for a missing fisherman.

The father of four, who was off-duty, and helping in the search for missing fisherman Dominic Sinnott off the Wexford case in his capacity as an experienced diver.

He previously served with the Garda Water Unit and was currently serving in a Roads Policing Unit in the South East.

Dominic Sinnott vanished off the Wexford coast on Friday.

The garda was involved in the accident while diving at lunchtime on Saturday, May 25.

He was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

An Garda Síochana have expressed their shock and deep sadness at the news.