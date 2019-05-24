Waterford TD 'shocked' over mortuary review terms of reference

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has lambasted the terms of reference for the review of mortuary services in University Hospital Waterford (UHW), saying that they are designed to evade the issues, not address them.

Deputy Cullinane said: “I am standing here today shocked and dismayed that after all the scandals that have befallen this government, they have still learnt nothing about transparency."



“The Minister and his office must take us for fools," he claimed.



“The terms of reference for the review of mortuary services do not deal with the concerns raised by the four pathologists in their letter last year."



“They do not deal with the hospital group and what it knew and how it responded."



“There is no lookback element to the review – even though issues were first raised in 2004 and were ignored consistently ever since."



“Given all of that, I simply do not believe that this review will establish the facts or the truth. After it is over we will still be none the wiser regarding the concerns raised over the way the bodies of the deceased were handled at the mortuary."



“All it does is look at the way the mortuary is run today, and whether improvements need to be made. This has already been established. The Minister’s announcement of funding for a new mortuary is proof of that."



“Minister Harris asked the TDs of Waterford to send in what they saw as terms of reference. I did this and the Minister hasn't taken any of it on board."



“It is hard not to see the Department’s terms of reference as two-fingers to the people of Waterford, that they need to shut up and stop complaining, and I for one will not be standing for it.”