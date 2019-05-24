Waterford artisan food & drink producer wins new contract with Aldi

One of Waterford’s most innovative Irish food and drink producers has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 137 stores through its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme. Their exciting products will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off 6th June.

The Little Milk Company of Dungarvan successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme. This will see The Little Milk Company’s Organic Irish Cheddar available on Aldi’s shelves.

Based in Dungarvan, The Little Milk Company is a combined effort of ten family farms from across Munster and Leinster. The milk is brought from these farms to the Dungarvan HQ where it is transformed into The Little Milk Company’s delicious range of award-winning artisan cheeses.

Commenting, Conor Mulhall, General Manager of The Little Milk Company said, “To have our Organic Irish Cheddar recognised by a global retailer like Aldi is fantastic. Grow with Aldi provides huge exposure for our brand and lets us reach more shoppers than ever before. The support and mentoring offered by the programme has already benefitted our business immensely.”

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi has been designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing with a national retailer. Participants receive tailored mentoring and access to bespoke workshops with Aldi buyers and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their products, brand and business. Aldi is investing €500,000 in the programme in 2019.

Five of the successful products will now be given the chance to become core line Aldi listed products, winning a contract to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round. In 2018, Ballyhoura Apple Farm (Pure Raw Apple Cider Vinegar), Gran Grans (Lemon Marmalade), Rebel Chilli (Red Rebel Chilli sauce), Velo Coffee (Whole Bean & Ground Coffee) and Lullaby Milk (Lullaby Milk) all won a core listing in all 137 Aldi stores nationwide.

Applicants attended a special Aldi Immersion Day with Bord Bia to pitch their products and meet existing Aldi suppliers. Extensive product sampling followed, and after careful consideration judges selected the 68 exceptional products to take part in the Aldi Specialbuys event.

Commenting, John Curtin, Aldi Ireland Group Buying Director, said: “Now in its second year, Grow with Aldi delivers for everyone involved. Small and medium-sized producers get the chance to have their product sold nationally, shoppers get to enjoy the best Irish-made products being created and Aldi gets to work with even more Irish food and drink producers.”

“We are committed to sourcing locally to make sure our customers can shop for the most exciting and highest quality new Irish products at our stores.”

“68 fantastic products that represent the very best of Ireland’s vibrant food industry will take part in our Specialbuys event. I would encourage shoppers to drop into their local Aldi store to try something new and distinctly Irish.”