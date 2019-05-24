NEWS
Waterford emergency services involved in search operation to locate man off south Wexford coast
Waterford emergency services have been deployed to locate the skipper of a fishing vessel who has gone missing off the south Wexford coast.
A man (40s) from the Kilmore Quay area went missing overnight from his boat while out fishing near the Saltee Islands, according to reports.
RNLI lifeboats, fishing vessels, the Coast Guard and Rescue 117 are all taking part in the search operation.
