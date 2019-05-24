An Bord Pleanala says 'no' to large-scale residential development in Waterford

An Bord Pleanala has refused to back a large-scale development of 324 residential units at the Paddocks on the Williamstown Road in Waterford City.

“We in Sinn Féin want good quality and affordable housing with all the necessary community amenities in Waterford in the midst of the current housing crisis. This proposal smacks of a return to Celtic Tiger; unsuitable, developer-led construction without any engagement with locals," he claimed.

The plans submitted to An Bord Pleanála included provision for 324 residential units comprising 31 detached houses, 160 semi-detached houses, 37 terraced houses, 11 apartment blocks containing 96 apartments, a crèche with play area and 24 designated car parking spaces, 657 regular car parking spaces and 104 bicycle spaces.

A number of local representatives had objected to the sheer scale of the plans, saying it would have a hugely negative impact on residents living in the Paddocks and in surrounding estates.

Privacy issues, health and safety concerns, environmental impact, public transport issues, lack of amenities and car parking capacity had all been suggested as just some of the issues.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanala said the development would seriously injure the residential amenities of future occupants and would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development.