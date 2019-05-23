POLL: Nominate the best place to get a 99 ice cream cone in Waterford this summer

Waterford Live's search for Summer 2019's best 99 ice cream cone in the Déise county is on.

Judge it by the creaminess of the ice cream, the size of the cone, the generosity of toppings, the customer service or even bring it down to pure parish pride, it's up to you.

Readers are invited to taste test a 99 today, and then tell the rest of us where the best ice cream in Waterford can be found.

Jaybees were crowned Summer 2018 99 ice cream cone champions - who will take the title this year?

Let us know your choice by commenting on Facebook under this post or message Waterford Live. We will do up a poll and reveal the winner in the coming days.