'Horrible experience': Stolen horse found safe and well in Waterford woods

A horse taken from his home five weeks ago has been found safe and well in Tower Woods, Portlaw, County Waterford.

The owners of Fethard, County Tipperary, horse Paul had appealed to the public to locate his whereabouts.

“A gentleman from Portlaw said he was dumped in the massive estate and came to join his horses. He had tried to find the owners but until his nephew saw it on Facebook had no clue who owned him,” Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue's Anne Williamson said.

“There were tears of joy let me tell you. Thank you to everyone for all the shares and for the information. It's sad to think someone took him in the first place and dumped him. Sad to believe people are so cruel and heartless. I hope whoever is responsible is caught and not allowed put anyone else through this horrible experience.”