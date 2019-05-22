'A sight to behold': Waterford man helps launch Celebrate Strawberry Season campaign

A Waterford man is encouraging consumers to consider strawberries as a healthy snack option and to promote the growers responsible for producing these delicious berries.

The Celebrate Strawberry Season campaign, brought to you by Bord Bia, Irish Soft Fruit Growers Association and the IFA, celebrates the arrival of the much-loved tasty berry.

One of those producing the tasty berry in County Waterford is Michael Buck, who runs Glen Fruits Farm Ltd based in Clonea Upper, Dungarvan.

Michael and Margaret Buck founded Glen Fruits Farm 30 years ago to produce the highest quality strawberries for supply to the fresh market. Michael and Margaret are still both heavily involved in the business, which has moved into its second generation and is now run by Michael’s son Diarmaid. Glen Fruits Farm employs up to 40 people at the height of the growing season, supplying Aldi stores nationwide and a number of local businesses.

Speaking about the business, Michael said: “We found this business with the sole aim of providing the highest-quality strawberries to the fresh market. It is fair to say that everyone gets a great buzz when the crop is ready for harvest - it is simply a sight to behold. We are delighted that, having grown up with the business, our son Diarmaid is continuing that proud tradition.”

A healthy choice

Known for their delicious sweet taste, strawberries are low in calories and are low in sugar, which makes them the ideal healthy alternative snack for consumers of all ages. An 80g portion of strawberries contains 80% of a person’s daily vitamin C requirement.

Thriving industry

Strawberries were first grown in Ireland as early as the 1750, on the Strawberry Beds Road on the banks of the River Liffey. Today, Dublin, Wexford, Meath and Kildare are the main growing areas. As part of the campaign, local growers will place Celebrate Strawberry Season labels on retail packs from May 30 to June 13 and Bord Bia is encouraging consumers to look out for these labels when buying the delicious fruit.

Recipes

Strawberries are versatile and can be enjoyed in many different ways. As a healthy breakfast topping with oats or yoghurt, chopped up in a salad for lunch, in school lunchboxes or in place of sugary alternatives for a healthy dessert.

Bord Bia has created a range of tasty recipes and mealtime inspirations.