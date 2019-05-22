Waterford road closed for works until 5pm today

Motorists are being warned that R675 is closed between the Waterford Outer Ring Road and Tramore today, Wednesday, May 22, until 5pm.

The closure came into force at 7am this morning and is necessary to facilitate road resurfacing works.

Alternative diversion routes are in operation.

Once the road is reopened, motorists are being asked to proceed with caution and pay attention to all aftercare signage in place.