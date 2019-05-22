Internationally renowned Cossack show to return to Waterford

Waterford Country Fair is back for a 5th successive year and runs again at the stunning Curraghmore House & Gardens, the ancestral home of Lord and Lady Waterford in Portlaw, Co Waterford, on Sunday, June 9, with festivities kicking off from 10am.

The family-focused, fun-filled, day-long Fair celebrates all that is great about country life and living. Top class attractions include equestrian events and Cossack shows with the internationally-renowned Zcossacks team which has performed in Dubai, Australia and elsewhere around the world.

This year, the voluntary organising team has joined forces with Waterford Hospice and Fair-goers are invited to Buy a Brick and support the Hospice’s fundraising drive to help finance a 20-bed Palliative Care Unit on the grounds of University Hospital Waterford.

There’s live music and children’s entertainment, artisan food and the biggest ever craft display, a massive pet dog show, train rides through the grounds, tips from the experts on how to care for pets, poultry and so much more. Side saddle, Irish Pony Show, Show Jumping, Pony Games and hound classes begin from 10am, chief organiser, Joe Breheny, explained.

“We’re really excited about this year’s programme of events and have added even more family-focused attractions. We’ve The Moon and Sixpence Puppet Theatre, Ireland’s only travelling marionette (string puppet) theatre. The Cossacks are back and we’ve loads for all the family to see and do. We’re delighted to team up with Waterford Hospice and hope to raise significant funds for their building programme. It’s great that funds raised locally will stay local,” she said.

Waterford Hospice cares for up to 120 patients per month in Waterford & South Kilkenny. A small army of loyal volunteers and supporters helps raise as much as €8,000 a week, every single week, to help fund its invaluable work.

Waterford Hospice has also pledged €6 million towards the cost of building a dedicated 20 bed Palliative Care Unit in the grounds of University Hospital Waterford. The contractors have been on site since April 2017and the state of the art Palliative Care Unit is on schedule for completion in 2019.

Danette Connolly, Waterford Hospice Chairperson, said: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity for this year’s Waterford Country Fair at Curraghmore Estate and would ask everyone to dig deep for Waterford Hospice Buy A Brick Campaign."

“This is a very exciting time for Waterford Hospice, not only are we continuing to provide the service we are renowned for; we are also so much closer to realising our dream of a dedicated in-patient unit for the patients of the South East. We’re delighted to team up with Waterford Country Fair and look forward to the public’s support on the day,” she added.

Admission is €10 for adults, €5 for children and family concessions apply. Find out more on the Waterford Country Fair Facebook page.