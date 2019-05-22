Renowned BBC travel show hosts to visit Waterford

BBC show Coast presenter Neil Oliver is set to visit Waterford in June.

The Scottish archaeologist, writer, broadcaster and historian has been almost omnipresent, fronting shows such as A History of Scotland and Coast is set to host a keynote address at the 2019 Immrama Festival of Travel Writing in Lismore County Waterford on June 15.

During his 20 years travelling to every corner, and whilst filming BBC2’s ‘Coast’, from north to south, east to west showcasing its astonishing beauty and deep-rooted history. The places Neil has seen have given him a unique view and understanding of its history.

Neil Oliver will speak at the festival on Saturday afternoon, June 15. The 17th annual Lismore Immrama Festival of Travel Writing has a stellar reputation for celebrating and sharing world-class travel writing and the 2019 festival line-up offers another all-star line up of internationally renowned writers and broadcasters with a keynote address from the first woman and youngest person to solo-row the Indian Ocean and also the Pacific Ocean adventurer and author Sarah Outen.

Earlier on Saturday one of the founding members of De Dannan Charlie Piggott will be discussing music and travel. The always ‘hot ticket’ event, the literary breakfast on Sunday morning June 16th will be hosted by the multi-award-winning journalist and author Rosita Boland. Rosita is widely travelled and her book of essays, Elsewhere; one woman, one rucksack, one lifetime of travel, will be published by Doubleday this May 2019.



To open the festival on Wednesday, a screening of the documentary ‘Congo – An Irish Affair’ will take place; a poignant study of the Irish-led 1961 UN peacekeeping mission to Katanga. On Thursday, June 13, author Dr Robyn Rowland will share personal stories, exploring war, change, family and friendship – in Ireland, Turkey, the Balkans and Australia. On Friday, June 14, journalist and author Lerato Mogoatlhe who has been writing about Africa for more than 10 years Lerato Mogoatlhe will share tales from her book ‘Vagabond’.



Workshops, free speaker events and fringe are also on offer; for full details and for festival tickets see www.lismoreimmrama.com or call (058) 53803.