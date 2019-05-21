Details announced for Tramore Summer Proms concert

The WIT Symphony Orchestra is coming to Tramore to perform a Summer Proms Concert on Wednesday, May 29 in Ardscoil na Mara at 8pm.

This 60-piece orchestra features some fantastic up and coming talent and is a perfect way to welcome the summer.

They will be joined by a group of very accomplished soloists who perform regularly on national and international stages.

The concert provides a rare opportunity to hear the talent and artistry that resides right beside us whilst enjoying a wide variety of stunning music. From the giants of classical music to the masters of jazz, pop, cinema and stage, the night will cater for all musical tastes.

The orchestra will be joined on the night by the Waterford Male Voice Choir conducted by Cian O'Carroll.

Tickets on the door: €10 and €7 concession. Children under 12 free. Collection on the night for Irish Hospice Foundation.