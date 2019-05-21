BREAKING: 'Significant delays' expected on Waterford rail line due to signalling fault

BREAKING NEWS

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

BREAKING: 'Significant delays' expected on Waterford rail line due to signalling fault

File photo

Irish Rail have said there are "significant delays" expected on the Waterford line due to a signalling fault at Carlow.

The 07:05 Waterford/Heuston and 07:25 Heuston/Waterford being held at present.

Further updates to follow.