BREAKING: 'Significant delays' expected on Waterford rail line due to signalling fault
Irish Rail have said there are "significant delays" expected on the Waterford line due to a signalling fault at Carlow.
The 07:05 Waterford/Heuston and 07:25 Heuston/Waterford being held at present.
Significant delays expected on the Waterford Line due to signalling fault at Carlow.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 21, 2019
