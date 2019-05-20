Two arrested after mass brawl in stands during Tipperary v Waterford clash

Gardaí arrested two young men at Semple Stadium on Sunday during the Munster Hurling Championship clash between Tipperary and Waterford.

A video circulating on social media, and purporting to show the incident, shows a group of Tipperary supporters fighting among themselves in the stands at the ground.

It does not appear any Waterford supporters were involved.

Gardaí have confirmed that two young men were arrested at the stadium under the Public Order Act.

They were both later released without charge with gardaí telling Waterford Live they are to be dealt with by way of "adult caution and the diversion programme for young offenders."