Waterford awarded prestigious purple flag for third time

Waterford is celebrating again this week having been awarded a Purple Flag for the third time.

Waterford is now one of over 70 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland who have been awarded Purple Flag status for their achievements in helping people to have a great night out.

The committee submitted a detailed renewal application in January 2019, and the city went through a rigorous independent assessment in April 2019 which included visiting many ambassador businesses, hotels and entertainment venues, as well as a boat trip with Waterford City Marine Search & Rescue.

Waterford passed all 31 Purple Flag criteria as well as the minimum thresholds of decreasing crime statistics, providing appropriate transport, offering a vibrant appeal, a stimulating destination and a strong partnership.

Purple Flag is a town and city centre award - similar to the Blue Flag for beaches - which aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres in the evenings and at night. The scheme is managed by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM) working alongside the Purple Flag Advisory Committee - a partnership of key stakeholder groups backed by the Local Authority, Gardai, business and residents, as well as sponsors Diageo Great Britain.

Purple Flag accredited towns and cities have proven that they are welcoming to everyone, offer safe ways for visitors to travel home after dark and provide a good mix of venues. Purple Flag towns and cities benefit from more visitors, lower crime and anti-social behaviour and improved perceptions of centres.

ATCM Programme Manager Sarah Walker, speaking on behalf of the Assessors commented: “It is fantastic for the local community and for Waterford to be awarded a Purple Flag. Waterford has worked very hard to create a safe and well-managed evening and night time environment, with a variety of social activities on offer for residents of all ages."

"The panel was particularly impressed with the city’s level of collaboration between businesses, the Council, the Chamber and voluntary groups, citing that “both assessors could feel the collaboration between all parties was real and something to be held as a standard for all."

Eric O’ Brien, Purple Flag Co-ordinator for Waterford said: “We are delighted that Waterford has been awarded the Purple Flag status in recognition of our dedicated efforts and investment in the creation and enhancement of our evening and night time economy. We are very proud to fly the Purple Flag, reflecting the strength of ongoing partnerships and engagement activities with all key stakeholders."

"This was very much a team effort and we will promote the Purple Flag, using it as a stepping stone in our continuing development of a vibrant evening and nighttime environment which is safe and well managed.”

Gerald Hurley, CEO Waterford Chamber commented: “We are delighted to have secured the status again and it is a credit to the hard work of the team at Purple Flag Waterford and all those within the Purple Flag zone. I was hugely encouraged by the positive feedback in the assessor’s report, particularly as they highlighted on a number of occasions the collaboration which was evident among the stakeholders."

"We are all working with the end goal of creating what is best for Waterford and in order to do that we are asking the business community to support us in supporting you. Working together, we can drive Waterford forward, create sustainable jobs, spend more money locally and ultimately grow our businesses and economy for the betterment of all.”

Cllr. Declan Doocey, Mayor of Waterford City & County, expressed his delight at the City being re-awarded Purple Flag status. Cllr. Doocey complimented all involved in achieving the accreditation saying that “this award will be of huge benefit to the City and is an endorsement of the excellent work undertaken by the Working Group and Steering Committee, who will continue to ensure that Waterford maintains the high standards of the Purple Flag."

Waterford will officially be awarded our Purple Flag at a gala event in Camden Town, London on June 25, 2019.