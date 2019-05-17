Major Waterford road to close for three days

Waterford City & County Council has announced that O'Connell Street in Dungarvan will be closed for three days next week.

The road will be closed from Monday, May 20 until Thursday, May 23.

The closure will be active from 7:30am to 6:00pm each day, extending from its junction with St. Brigid Terrace to its junction with Wolfe Tone Road.

The closure is necessary to facilitate essential road surfacing works.

Local access will be maintained during periods of works while diversions will be in place for other motorists.

Waterford City & County Council apologises for the inconvenience caused during the period of works.