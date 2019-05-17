27 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford

The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today have revealed that 27 people are now awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in University Hospital Waterford.

There are currently 23 patients on trolleys at the Waterford A&E department, while 4 are on already full wards, making Waterford the third most overcrowded hospital in the country today, Friday, May 17.

Elsewhere in the region, 35 patients are awaiting a proper bed at University Hospital Limerick, while 43 are in similar situation at Cork University Hospital

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded in the country today.

Nationally today, May 17, 321 patients are waiting for a proper bed.



______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Waterford Live team via email to news@waterfordlive.ie, or through our Facebook page.