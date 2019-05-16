Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week a 'fantastic opportunity' for Waterford groups

Registrations for the Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week are now open, and Waterford groups are encouraged to register now to receive their free beach clean-up kits.

Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week will run from June 1-9 and there are many ways for groups and individuals to get involved.

The initiative aims to encourage the nation to protect and enjoy our coastline, while celebrating the thousands of volunteers across the island of Ireland who tirelessly work to keep our beaches clean all year around. “A great opportunity to ‘do good, feel good’,” organisers say.

“Following the huge demand and incredible success of our grant scheme earlier in the year, Clean Coasts and Coca-Cola are now offering a new fantastic opportunity for local groups to get involved and be part of a nationwide network that has been making a real difference across Ireland throughout the years.

“We have all seen evidence of marine litter across our coastline, which not only spoils its beauty, but is also harmful for the marine environment and wildlife and for humans. Last year, 35 groups of volunteers in Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford registered, with beach clean-ups happening in different locations across this region. All volunteers showed their love for the coast by putting to good use their free clean-up kits and approximately 16 tonnes of marine litter were collected nationwide.”

Moreover, in 2018, as part of the Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week, groups and individuals took part in free celebration events along the coast of Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford. These included a free seaweed foraging workshop in Waterford, a family fun day in Wicklow and a seal release event in Wexford.

“Extensive research has confirmed that ‘doing good’ can help us reduce stress and improve health, which are the same effects that sport has on us. As such, this year’s Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week returns with the aim not only to highlight the personal benefits of volunteering and the importance of protecting our coastline for generations to come, but also hoping to get people from the local sport communities involved.”

To register, visit www.cleancoasts.org. Registered groups will receive a free clean-up kit and other resources to organise clean-up events in your local area.