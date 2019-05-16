BREAKING NEWS: Three Gardai arrested during operation this morning

In the course of an operation led by the Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations (SCO), involving personnel attached the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), a number of arrests have been made and a number of premises searched, this morning.

Three members of An Garda Síochána have been arrested.

A Garda Superintendent has been arrested for suspected breach of the provisions of section 62 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. A Garda Inspector has been arrested for suspected breach of provisions of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977-84. A member of Garda rank has been arrested for suspected conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing & Security, confirmed this morning that three members of An Garda Síochána are in custody and are detained for the purpose of questioning arising from suspicion that they have been involved in the commission of one or more criminal offences.

The Deputy Commissioner stated, "An Garda Síochána is fully committed to investigating any alleged wrong-doing or corruption involving Garda personnel, and will work with other relevant agencies in doing so. As this is a live and ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate to make any further comment at this time.”