Waterford gardaí arrest driver of 'contraption' for drink-driving
Waterford gardaí arrest driver of 'contraption' for drink-driving
Waterford Roads Policing Unit have arrested the driver of what they described as a motorised 'contraption' on suspicion of drink-driving.
The individual was stopped after being noticed travelling at high speed with no lighting or helmet.
They were then arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink-driving, as well as having no license or insurance.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on