Waterford gardaí arrest driver of 'contraption' for drink-driving

Waterford Roads Policing Unit have arrested the driver of what they described as a motorised 'contraption' on suspicion of drink-driving.

The individual was stopped after being noticed travelling at high speed with no lighting or helmet.

They were then arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink-driving, as well as having no license or insurance.