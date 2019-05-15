Waterford food company to target European retailers at Trade Fair in Amsterdam

Waterford baby food producer Pip and Pear will travel with Bord Bia to Amsterdam on May 21 for the annual PLMA (Private Label Manufacturers Association) trade event seeking new business with international retailers from over 120 countries.

The two-day trade fair is a strategic business to business event that connects Irish food and drink companies wishing to supply retailer brands with potentially thousands of international trade buyers.

PLMA forms a key stop on Bord Bia’s international schedule of 33 trade shows this year and is one of eight trade fairs taking place during May alone.

Established in 2014 by Irene Queally, Pip and Pear make a range of chilled foods for babies and toddlers up to three years of age. As verified members of Origin Green, Ireland’s national sustainability programme, they will exhibit alongside 23 other Irish food and drink companies at the Origin Green Ireland stand at PLMA.