You can win FREE flights in Waterford this week!

Beat 102-103 is teaming up with Cork Airport this week to get your summer off to a flyer.

The regional radio station will be in City Square Shopping Centre in Waterford this Friday, May 17 from 12:30pm for their massive ‘Spin the Wheel’ giveaway where FREE flights to destinations such as Lisbon, London, Zurich, Budapest and Malta are all just a spin away.

All you’ll need to do is rock up to City Square Shopping Centre on the day, grab a boarding pass from one of their Beat Fleeters and wait for your boarding number to be called out.

Those who are chosen will have to correctly answer a question about Cork Airport. Simple!

Also up for grabs on the day will be hampers from The Loop, Aspire lounge vouchers and Cork Airport parking vouchers.

Gabrielle Cummins CEO of Beat 102-103, advises that anyone considering heading down to City Square on the day should brush up on their Cork Airport trivia.

“Google some of their routes, even research some milestone dates - my advice would be to do whatever you can to gain a competitive edge. Even if you’re not about, stay tuned in to Beat and check out our social media channels to keep track of the goings on – it’s sure to be an entertaining afternoon.”

Head of Communications at Cork Airport, Kevin Cullinane said: “We are delighted to bring Cork Airport’s ‘Spin the Wheel’ from the Rebel County right into the heart of Waterford City with Beat.”

He continued: “With over 50 routes on offer from Cork Airport this year, Waterford has never had a greater choice.”

What are you waiting for? If you’re in the area on Friday, get yourself over to City Square Shopping Centre for your chance to win!