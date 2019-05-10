WATCH: Waterford school's dance for cancer goes viral

The Presentation Secondary School, Waterford, community came together to break out their dance moves when they got behind the Today FM Be A Dancer for Cancer campaign in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The atmosphere was electric as delighted staff and students went to the school gym to dance with energy and enthusiasm to The Moon’s Shut Up and Dance, wonderfully choreographed by Trish Murphy.

The excitement continued long after the event as the school Twitter account (@PresWaterford) went into overdrive as the dance was posted and viewed thousands of times. They managed to raise €1,060 for this worthy cause.

Niall de Búrca visit

Presentation Secondary School, Waterford, was delighted to have the legendary Niall de Búrca , Ireland’s finest seanchaí, at the school recently. De Búrca, who has travelled the world as a storyteller, had students and staff in the palm of his hand as he mesmerised them with a variety of tales during three workshops in the school library. “An té a bhíonn siúlach, bíonn scéalach”, as the seanfhocail goes, and he certainly has a wealth of tales to tell!

Junior Achievement Ireland session

Transition year students had their wrap-up session of the Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) Career Success Programme with volunteer Joe Dowling from Bausch and Lomb. The group were privileged to have Mr Dowling provide them with great insight into the world of work during his visits into the class over the past few weeks. Through their participation in the programme, the girls had the opportunity to explore and develop many skills such as teamwork, communication, personal branding and interview skills, which will help them on their journey from school into the workplace.

Thanks also to Helen Halpin of JAI for organising the programme.

Study skills workbook launch

Some of the school’s third year students were lucky to get the opportunity to attend the launch of a study skills workbook, organised by Waterford Area Partnership, in Carrickpherish Library. This was a valuable opportunity for them to explore the workbook, which aims to help Junior Cert students to organise their time in revising and preparing for their exams. They also received valuable tips on healthy eating and staying active from instructors from Kingfisher gym, which is also very important to any student preparing for exams.

Fifth years at UCC

The school welcomed back nine lucky fifth year students who enjoyed a wonderful opportunity to sample university life for a week in UCC. These students gained a great insight into life as a third level student as they actively participated in lectures and workshops in a variety of faculties such as Arts, Business, Law, Science, Engineering, and Medical Science. They also learned about the clubs and societies on offer at the university as well as some practical advice on budgeting and grant application.

This initiative, organised through the school guidance department and the UCC Plus Programme, was both immensely enjoyable and an experience that will motivate the girls involved to continue to work hard and keep focused on getting the points that they will need to engage in university life for real.

Health and Social Care Professionals Information Day

Also focused on the future were seven students from transition year and fifth year who attended a valuable information day in conjunction with RCSI and University Hospital Waterford recently. They found the day highly beneficial and learned a great deal about the many careers in the area of health care.

Students at War Horse

A group of second and third year students who, having studied the book War Horse by Michael Morpurgo, travelled to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre to enjoy the stage production. This was a truly emotional and enjoyable experience, with the girls becoming totally immersed within the story as the animated animals came to life before their eyes.