Public meeting to be held ahead of Waterford mayor vote

A public meeting is to take place in Waterford ahead of a vote to decide on a directly-elected mayor for the county.

On May 24, the people of Cork City, Limerick City and Waterford City will have an opportunity to vote in a plebiscite on a proposed directly elected mayor with executive duties.

The Committee to Oversee the Plebiscite Public Information Campaign will hold a public information meeting about the plebiscites in Waterford.

This will be held on Wednesday, May 15 in the Tower Hotel, The Mall, Waterford from 7:30 -9:00pm.

To have your say on voting day, please ensure you are registered to vote online at www.checktheregister.ie.

For more information please visit www.mayors.gov.ie.