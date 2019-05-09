Man injured in South East road crash dies in hospital

A cyclist injured in a road crash in Wexford at the weekend has died in hospital.

Gardaí at New Ross Co Wexford are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the fatal road traffic collision which occurred at 1.40pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

At approximately 1.40pm a 34-year-old male cyclist was in collision with a parked motor cycle on the main road from Adamstown to Carrickbyrne, Co Wexford.

The injured man was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead today, Thursday, May 9.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have information to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051-426030, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.