Waterford shop ransacked in overnight burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Waterford overnight.

The 3 phone shop in Ardkeen, Waterford, was broken into at approximately 2am on Thursday, May 9.

The shop was broken into and ransacked and significant damage was caused to the shop, including a hole broken into one of the interior walls.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing, gardaí confirmed to Waterford Live.