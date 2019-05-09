Influential Canadian travel writers ‘fill their hearts’ with Waterford

Six leading travel writers from Canada explored Waterford and Ireland’s Ancient East this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The group, which includes representatives of major media outlets like the Toronto Sun and Huffington Post, has a combined audience of hundreds of thousands of readers.

The journalists’ action-packed itinerary included the Viking Triangle and a cycle along the Waterford Greenway. They enjoyed lunch in the Bishop’s Palace and stayed in Waterford Castle and at the Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential travel writers to visit Waterford and Ireland’s Ancient East,” said Tourism Ireland’s Canada manager Dana Welsh.

“The articles they write when they return home will be read by hundreds of thousands of people, so their visit is a really good opportunity to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East to a wide audience of prospective Canadian visitors.

“Tourism Ireland undertakes a busy publicity programme around the world each year to raise the profile of the island of Ireland, and visits by influential travel writers like these are a key element of that programme," she added.