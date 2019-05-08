Removal of State cases from Waterford mortuary underlines need for investigation – Butler

Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford Mary Butler says the decision by the Gardaí not to send any more cases to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford is further evidence of the need for a full inquiry into conditions there.

Deputy Butler said, “This latest development underlines the seriousness of the issues that the four consultants at UHW identified months ago and wrote to management at the South/South West Hospital Group about."

“It is imperative that an inquiry is set up to investigate the conditions and to learn from the mistakes that were made. We also need to see a new mortuary constructed at the hospital – issues had been identified as far back as 2004 but we are still waiting on the government to move forward with it."

“I would also like to see management at the HSE and the South/South West Hospital Group, as well as the four consultants who raised concerns about the conditions at the mortuary come before the Oireachtas Health Committee. I have already written to the Chairman of the Committee asking him to invite these parties to come before it”, concluded Deputy Butler.