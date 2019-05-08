Waterford learner driver caught with no seatbelt, tax or NCT

Gardaí have impounded a car in Waterford after the driver was found to be in breach of a number of driving laws.

The learner driver was stopped in Waterford city centre driving unaccompanied on Wednesday, May 8.

Upon inspection, gardaí found the driver was driving without L plates displayed, was not wearing a seat belt, the vehicle's tax and NCT certs had expired in January.

The car was impounded and fixed charge penalty notice will be issued for the offences.