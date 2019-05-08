Waterford learner driver caught with no seatbelt, tax or NCT
Waterford learner driver caught with no seatbelt, tax or NCT
Gardaí have impounded a car in Waterford after the driver was found to be in breach of a number of driving laws.
The learner driver was stopped in Waterford city centre driving unaccompanied on Wednesday, May 8.
Upon inspection, gardaí found the driver was driving without L plates displayed, was not wearing a seat belt, the vehicle's tax and NCT certs had expired in January.
The car was impounded and fixed charge penalty notice will be issued for the offences.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on