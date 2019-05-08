Waterford’s leading nurseries, food and drink producers announced for Bord Bia’s Bloom

Phoenix Park, Dublin, is buzzing in anticipation of Bord Bia’s Bloom festival, which celebrates its 13th year from May 30 to June 3.

Waterford plant nurseries Shady Plants from Clashmore join food and drink producers including The Premium Butcher from Grannagh, Walsh’s Bakehouse from Kilbarry, Black Twist from Kinsalebeg and Cappoquin's Blackwater Distillery at this year’s event.

The celebrated horticulture, food and family festival, which attracted over 120,000 visitors last year, will feature 22 show gardens, 14 postcard gardens, over 100 Irish food and drink producers, 25 plant nurseries, 25 live cookery demonstrations with some of Ireland’s best known chefs, and some 100 retailers - all within a 70 acre site.

Horticulture features

Visitors can purchase plants and seek advice from more than 25 of the very best plant nurseries in Ireland in the Floral and Nursery Pavilion, which features Shady plants from Clashmore and John Powers from Waterford Institute of Technology. Attendees can also be wowed by the artistry on display at the AOIFA Floral Art Stage and Botanical and Floral Art Exhibition.

Show gardens

At the heart of Bord Bia’s Bloom festival will be 22 stunning show gardens, which will celebrate the skill and creativity of Ireland’s garden designers, landscapers and horticulturalists. These magnificent spaces have also become an important platform to communicate many of the cultural, economic and social issues of the day.

Amateur gardening displays will also be celebrated in the 14 postcard gardens which are small, but perfectly formed, gardening showcases from community groups around the country.

Bloom is also a hub for practical gardening tips and advice. A new feature this year is The Irish Garden magazine Bloom Plant Clinic which will offer the collective horticultural brains of more than 20 trained, experienced horticulturists and gardeners to deal with gardening queries

Food glorious food

Bord Bia’s Food Village will feature four Waterford food and drink companies, among the 100 plus exhibitors in the Food Market and Bloom Inn with many new companies and new products set to launch at the event.

The hugely popular Bord Bia Quality Kitchen stage will feature leading chefs including Neven Maguire, Rory O’Connell and Catherine Fulvio. Márie Dufficy will host a new cookery feature with gardening expert Gerry Daly who will demonstrate how to add home-grown herbs into everyday meals.

Family fun

At the Keelings Display Tunnel, children will be invited to create seed bombs that include nectar rich wildflower seeds to attract bees and other important pollinators into their garden. The Irish Craft Village, presented by the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland, will host craft workshops, live demonstrations and interactive installations, while the Food Dudes Play Zone will host Playstival alongside a host of other child-centred features and activities.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster, priced €16 for seniors/students and €20 for adults plus booking fee. Children under 16 go free. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for €25 adults and €21 students/seniors.

Further information

For a full line-up of features visit www.bloominthepark.com.