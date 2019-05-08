Ireland South MEP says farmers play a key role in tackling climate change

Farmers play a key role in tackling climate change, protecting the environment and preserving landscapes and biodiversity. This is according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune.

The proposed revision of CAP which was recently agreed by the European Parliament sets out high ambitions on environmental and climate change measures.

MEP Clune said: “One of the most obvious specific objectives of the next CAP is to provide safe food which is produced in a sustainable manner, increase competitiveness and ensure a viable income for farmers."

"But the CAP is also focused on taking action to mitigate climate change, preserving our landscapes and biodiversity and in developing sustainable resource management."

“I believe that farmers must be financially supported for these measures with new, additional payments. They should not be expected to engage in these measures from their existing payments."

“Farmers are very much part of the solution when it comes to protecting our environment.”