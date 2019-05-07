'Exciting times' as Waterford Airport runway extension moves a step closer

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has signed off on a Government memo that paves the way for €5 million in exchequer funding to extend Waterford Airport’s runway.

The runway extension will cost €12 million in total, with the remaining €7 million to be provided by private investors and local authorities in the region.

Minister of State John Halligan says it’s “excellent news” for Waterford Airport. “Cabinet approval is required to sanction the €5 million from Government and, prior to this, a memorandum must be circulated by Minister Ross to all other departments inviting them to make observations,” he says.

“I’ve already held meetings with the Taoiseach [Leo Varadkar] and other cabinet ministers on the airport and I am confident of cabinet support. [There are] exciting times ahead for Waterford Airport. I look forward to the expansion in the months and years ahead,” he adds.