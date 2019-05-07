NEWS
Disruption to water supply in Waterford city this evening
There will be disruption to the water supply in the Rice Park area of Waterford city on Tuesday evening due to a burst mains.
Waterford City and County Council in partnership with Irish Water will work to minimise the impact of any disruption to service and will restore normal supply as soon as possible.
Customers are advised to run their taps if they experience discolouration when supply is restored.
