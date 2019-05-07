NEWS
Gardaí investigating Dunmore East Waterford pharmacy burglary
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in County Waterford.
It occurred at Mulligan's pharmacy on Dock Road, Dunmore East, on Tuesday morning between 5.40am and 6am.
The store was ransacked, items were stolen and property was damaged.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.
