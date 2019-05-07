NEWS

Gardaí investigating Dunmore East Waterford pharmacy burglary

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in County Waterford

It occurred at Mulligan's pharmacy on Dock Road, Dunmore East, on Tuesday morning between 5.40am and 6am.

The store was ransacked, items were stolen and property was damaged.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. 

Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.