REVEALED: Waterford county winners announced in National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019

Six Waterford clubs, community projects and organisations have been announced as county winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019.

The awards were created to honour and showcase the inspiring work being carried out by thousands of projects, clubs and individuals in their local communities across Ireland thanks to National Lottery Good Causes funding. Nearly 30 cent of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

Announcing the winners of the county phase of the awards today, National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin, said: “We were bowled over by the number and calibre of entries we received for these awards and it is proof that organisations supported by National Lottery funding are having a huge impact in their local communities. Recognising and celebrating this impact is what the National Lottery Good Causes Awards is all about.”

The Waterford winners are:

Sport - Cappoquin Rowing Club

Health and Wellbeing – Ballybeg Community Education Project

Heritage - Waterford County Museum

Arts and Culture – The Walls Project

Community - Men's Development Network

Youth - Little Red Kettle Theatre Company

These winners will now go forward to the six regional finals, competing for a place in the national finals in Dublin on November 2. Each category winner will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000.