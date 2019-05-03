Public meeting for family carers in Waterford to be held over 'postcode lottery' issue

A public meeting for family carers in Waterford is to be held over the "postcode lottery" issue in accessing supports and services.

Family Carers Ireland will hold the second of six public meetings for family carers and political representatives covering the regions of Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary.

The meeting will highlight Family Carers Ireland's flagship proposal "Carers Guarantee" - a proposal which aims to eliminate the postcode lottery issue in Ireland in relation to access of supports and services for family carers.

The event will also provide an opportunity for political representatives to hear directly from local carers the issues that are affecting them and for politicians to respond on how they will support carers particularly those in crisis.

Two local family carers will share their stories followed by a questions and answers session where other carers in attendance can highlight the issues that affect them.

To conclude the forum, five key local issues will be compiled. These agreed "call to action" issues will be made a primary focus. They will be printed at the venue and distributed to carers and politicians in attendance.

Ireland’s 355,000 family carers are providing 45 hours of care per week in their homes. Their work is saving the state €10 billion every year.

Today, one in ten people provide care to a loved one and by 2030 demographic changes predict that one in five people will take on a caring role.

The event is open to all family carers, political representatives and media. Family Carers Ireland encourage all to attend and contribute.

Diary Notice: Family Carers Ireland will hold a public meeting titled "Carers in Crisis" in Kilkenny

WHEN: Monday, 13th of May from 11am to 1pm

WHERE: Hotel Kilkenny, College Road, Kilkenny