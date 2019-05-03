Action-packed line-up confirmed for Waterford as Bealtaine Living Earth Festival launched

Schools, family groups, gardening enthusiasts and lovers of nature and the great outdoors across Waterford will revel in the extended programme of events which make up this year’s Bealtaine Living Earth Festival.

It runs from May 18 to 26 across the South East.

The massive, free schedule includes over 50 events for adults, schools and all the family and celebrates biodiversity in the region, Calmast's Dr Cordula Weiss said.

Calmast, Waterford Institute of Technology’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths Engagement Centre, is proud to have even more events right across the region this year as the Festival grows in popularity outside of its traditional Waterford base, she said.

"This is a fantastic festival with something for absolutely everyone. We’re delighted to have free events at Altamont Gardens and Oak Park.

"While events are free, pre-booking is required for some and as places are limited, we want people to log on to Facebook now have a look at the entire programme on www.livingearth.ie," Dr Weiss advised.

For more on all of the Bealtaine Living Earth Festival events throughout the South East, log on to www.livingearth.ie.