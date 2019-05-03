Garda appeal for information about missing Waterford woman
Missing Waterford woman Angela Butler
Gardaí in Waterford have issued an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Angela Butler also known as Angela McGrath, who was last seen in Waterford City on Monday, April 30.
When last seen Angela was wearing white runners, blue jeans, a khaki jacket over a grey hooded top, and was carrying a hand bag. She is described as approximately 5ft3” in height with long dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on