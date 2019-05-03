Garda appeal for information about missing Waterford woman

Gardaí in Waterford have issued an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Angela Butler also known as Angela McGrath, who was last seen in Waterford City on Monday, April 30.

When last seen Angela was wearing white runners, blue jeans, a khaki jacket over a grey hooded top, and was carrying a hand bag. She is described as approximately 5ft3” in height with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.