Waterford residents warned of water outages tonight

Irish Water has confirmed there will be water supply disruption tonight, Thursday, May 2, in the Kilrush and O'Connell Street area of Dungarvan due to a burst mains repair.

Other Customers in the town will experience low water pressure while the works are ongoing.

Waterford City & Co. Co. in partnership with Irish Water is working to minimise the impact of any disruption to service and will restore normal supply as soon as possible.

Customers are advised to run their taps if they experience discolouration when supply is restored.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1850 278 278) is available to answer customer queries.