Final call for Waterford young people to register to vote

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) – which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people – is encouraging young people in Offaly to make sure they are registered to vote before the deadline for inclusion on the electoral register on Tuesday next, May 7.

James Doorley, NYCI deputy director explained: “We are especially anxious to ensure that the almost 1,600 young people who have turned 18 since both the Referendum and Presidential Election in 2018 and now have the right to vote in Waterford are included in the electoral register and will be in a position to exercise their democratic right to vote in the upcoming local and European elections and Divorce referendum.”

Any young person who is 18 years of age on or before May 24 next is eligible for inclusion in this updated voters list.

“We are advising young people to check if they are on the electoral register on checktheregister.ie. Anyone not currently registered, needs to fill in the RFA2 form, have it signed and witnessed at a Garda Station, then return it by post or by hand to your local city or county council by the May 7 deadline, in order to make sure they will be able to cast their ballot on May 24th,” added Mr Doorley.

“Excellent work is done each year to get young people on the electoral register, by organisations including the NYCI. However, with over 61,000* young people nationwide turning 18 since last year we need to work continually to ensure all are registered. While the deadline to get your completed RFA2 form to local Councils is Tuesday, May 7, with the Bank Holiday on this coming Monday, we would encourage applicants to put the completed form in the post by latest Friday, May 3. In effect that gives applicants a few days to register, since this form also needs to be signed and stamped at a Garda Station we would encourage people not to leave it to the last minute," stated Mr Doorley.

“For almost every election and referendum we get calls from young people who have missed the registration deadline and are disappointed that they cannot vote, we urge young people to make sure they are registered and not to leave it to the last minute, so that they can vote in any upcoming local and European elections and referendum,” concluded Mr Doorley.