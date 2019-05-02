Waterford applicants sought for Ireland's Fittest Family on RTÉ

Waterford families are being sought to compete in hit RTÉ television series Ireland's Fittest Family.

Ireland's Fittest Family is a competition reality show where families from all over the country compete against each other in a string of physical contests for the chance to win €15,000 and the title of 'Ireland's Fittest Family' all the while being mentored by our panel of respected coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O'Rourke, Anna Geary and Donncha O'Callaghan.

Producers are back for their seventh series and are currently looking for families for the brand new series and they are asking: "Does a Waterford family out there have what it takes to go all the way?"

You can get more information about applying by logging on to ww.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily or calling 01 531 3933.