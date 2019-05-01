Tipperary Murder Trial: 'We got justice for Daddy today'

Tipperary's Patrick Quirke has been found guilty of the murder of Robert Ryan by a ten to two majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

Outside court, Michelle Ryan, daughter of the late Bobby Ryan, hugged her brother Robert and told the media: "We got justice for Daddy today. It will never bring him back but we hope that he is at rest.

"We would like to thank Mr [Michael] Bowman and his prosecution team and also Superintendent Patrick O'Callaghan and the team in Tipperary for working tirelessly on this case to get justice for our father. We would also like to thank the members of the public for all their continued support and kind words they have given us throughout this ordeal and one of the hardest times of our lives. We would also like to thank, most importantly, all of our family and friends who have stood by us the whole time every step of the way. Without them we would be lost. We would like to thank them sincerely. We also ask at this time that the media respect our privacy and let this sink in. Thank you."