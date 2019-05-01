Free 'Science of Brewing' event to hit Waterford

Beer connoisseurs and lovers are invited to discover the science of beer and the art of brewing at an adults-only, free event with Metalman Brewery’s Tim Barber at Tully’s Bar in Waterford city at 8pm on Thursday, May 9.

‘The Science of Brewing’ is a casual and fascinating gathering and marks the official launch of the Bealtaine Living Earth Festival. It runs from May 18 to 26 across the south-east, includes over 50 free events for adults, schools and all the family and celebrates biodiversity in the region.

Tim Barber from Waterford’s local Metalman Brewery will enlighten those gathered for the free and fun event about beer and what biodiversity has got to with it, Calmast’s Dr Cordula Weiss said.

“We will learn about the science of brewing. In the spirit of this year’s theme of the UN’s International Day of Biological Diversity – Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health - we’re delighted to launch the 2019 Bealtaine Living Earth Festival at Tully’s Bar together with more than 40 festival partners in the South-East,” she explained

Other free events on the programme, organised by Calmast, Waterford Institute of Technology’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths Engagement Centre, include a climate change event with Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann and others. The Bealtaine programme is also packed with free events to mark Fascination of Plants Day (May 18, 2019) and International Day for Biological Diversity (May 22, 2019).

Naturalist and Author, Zoë Devlin; Marie Power,The Sea Gardener; Eric Dempsey, Bird Expert (Birds Ireland) and Author and more are involved in a host of other free events. For more, log on to www.livingearth.ie and check out Facebook for the events: @BealtaineBiodiversity