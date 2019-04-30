Waterford dominates RTE's live hurling championship TV line-up

Three of Waterford's Munster Championship round robin games will be aired live on RTE television.

The news comes as the national broadcaster unveils its 2019 GAA Championship schedule ahead of the championship launch on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 this Sunday, May 5.

Waterford v Clare will be the first championship game aired on RTE this year on May 12 when the old foes clash in Walsh Park (throw-in 2pm) and that game will be followed by Cork v Tipperary from Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in 4pm).

Waterford will get the TV treatment again the next week when they face Tipperary on May 19 before they feature again against All-Ireland champions Limerick on June 2.

This year’s live games are listed below including football, hurling and camogie finals, camogie quarter-finals and semi-finals, football and hurling semi-finals plus provincial finals and All Ireland quarter-finals.

The Sunday Game returns to Sunday evenings with Des Cahill with the best highlights and analysis of the weekend’s Championship action and this year celebrates 40 years on air.

RTÉ Radio 1 has the full exclusive national coverage of every match in both hurling and football with commentaries featured on both Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport.

The live Championship action on radio throws-in this Sunday, May 5 with full live commentary from Marty Morrissey on Sunday Sport of Mayo’s trip to New York to take on the hosts in Gaelic Park in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Pauric Lodge will be in Ruislip with live reports from the day’s other Connacht Football quarter-final as London face Galway.

RTÉ Online will serve as the digital hub for all Championship coverage. Follow every game via our match trackers and live score service on RTÉ.ie/sport and the News Now App, while keeping up to date on the latest news and staying informed with the best columnists in the business.

This summer RTÉ Player will offer live streaming of all RTÉ's live and highlights programming and the best of the Sunday Game's expert analysis on the Football, Hurling and Camogie championships.

THE SUNDAY GAME LIVE SCHEDULE 2019

May 12

MSHC Waterford v Clare

MSHC Cork v Tipperary

May 19

MSHC Tipperary v Waterford

MSHC Limerick v Cork

May 26

LSHC Galway v Wexford

June 2

MSHC Waterford v Limerick

MSHC Clare v Tipperary

June 8

USFC Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry

June 9

LSHC Kilkenny v Galway

MSHC Limerick v Clare

June 16

MSHC Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick

CSFC Connacht SFC Final

June 22

MSFC Munster Football Final

June 23rd

USFC Ulster Football Final

LSFC Leinster Football Final

June 30

MSHC Munster Hurling Final

LSHC Leinster Hurling Final

July 7



Football Qualifier Rd 4

July 13th

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1



July 14



AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1

July 21

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)

July 27

AISHC Semi-Final

July 28

AISHC Semi-Final

Aug 3

Camogie All Ireland Quarter Final

Aug 4

2 x AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3

Aug 10

AISFC Semi-Final

Aug 11

AISFC Semi-Final

August 17

Camogie All Ireland Semi finals

August 18



ALL IRELAND SENIOR HURLING FINAL

September 1

ALL IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL FINAL

September 8

Camogie All Ireland finals