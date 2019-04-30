Expansion of City East bus timetable in Waterford needs consideration - election hopeful

Residents living in the Williamstown and Dunmore Rd. areas of Waterford City have indicated that they would like the timetable of the bus service operated by J.J Kavanagh & Sons extended, particularly over the summer period.

Sinn Féin candidate for the Waterford City East local electoral area in the upcoming local elections Michael Doyle said:

“I have been engaging with residents in canvasses over the last number of months in estates on the Dunmore Rd. and Williamstown areas."

“It has become consistently apparent to me that residents are seeking an expansion of the current bus service which operates in the area."

“Residents have praised J.J Kavanagh who operate the efficient, affordable and accessible service during my engagements with them but would like to see the operation hours extended."

“I intend to seek a meeting with the management of the company to look at ways of improving the service which would, in turn, boost trade and the local economy of Waterford City centre which badly needs a boost of footfall in the evenings and late at night,” concluded Doyle.